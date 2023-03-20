Services for Kaitlynne Marie McCane, 24, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. McCane died Thursday, March 16. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kaitlynne McCane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

