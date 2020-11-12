LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Karen Ann Hawkins, 75, will be noon Saturday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hawkins died Thursday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Titans receiver playing vs. Colts day after death of brother
- Maguire marks captaincy with goal, England beats Ireland 3-0
- Scotland, Hungary, Slovakia, North Macedonia go to Euro 2020
- Top rebounding tandem Tshiebwe, Culver back for No. 15 WVU
- Ivy League cancels winter sports because of COVID-19
- Column: A Masters without fans is missing patrons, too
- Damon "Snacks" Harrison ready to make his debut for Seattle
- Pig out: Ground-heavy Gophers try to regain Floyd from Hawks
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies in stabbing outside Frankfort homeless shelter
- Felony charges filed after Frankfort man fights officers
- Haynes concedes to Wilkerson in tight Frankfort mayoral race
- What goes up must come down: Franklin County man indicted on charges of smuggling Viagra, Cialis
- Franklin County has closest presidential margin in the state
- From Blue to Red: How two of Franklin County’s three legislative seats flipped Republican
- FCHD adds 34 new local COVID-19 cases
- Unger takes 8-vote lead over Rosen in race for final Frankfort City Commission spot
- Increase in local COVID-19 cases pushing county toward red zone
- 'Star over Frankfort' goes up at cemetery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: WWII was a sacrifice; wearing a mask is an inconvenience (17)
- Guest columnist: Reflect, pray and vote (17)
- Jim Waters: Denying charter schools 'a form of institutional racism' (12)
- Guest columnist: Who killed the liberals? (9)
- Letter: Frankfort is being invaded (9)
- Bradshaw email claims coordination, vote-gathering by May (8)
- From Blue to Red: How two of Franklin County’s three legislative seats flipped Republican (7)
- Letter: Is McGrath covering up extreme views on abortion? (7)
- Jim Waters: Return 'balance' to 'balance of power' (6)
- Chanda Veno: Tackling the screenager slanguage barrier (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.