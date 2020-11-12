LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Karen Ann Hawkins, 75, will be noon Saturday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hawkins died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

