Karen Ann Dumler Lewis, age 71, passed away on January 23, 2021. Private services will be held.

Karen was born in Loveland, Colorado, on June 14, 1949, to the late Francis Eugene Shaffer-Dumler and Roy Dumler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Richard Lewis.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Nollenberger and Tracy (April) Bryant; as well as sisters, Linda Willie, Charlene Evans and Laura Livingston. She was also blessed with one granddaughter, Cheyanne Bryant.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

