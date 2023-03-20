Services for Karen S. "Susie" Frampton, 74, will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Frampton died  Sunday, March 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Frampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

