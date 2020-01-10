VERSAILLES — A gathering for Karen Sue Garrett, 64, will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to The Woodford Humane Society. Garrett died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Garrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

