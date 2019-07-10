A memorial service for Karin R. Schmidt, 49, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frankfort Plant Board, 151 Flynn Ave. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Schmidt died June 29.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription