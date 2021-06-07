LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kasey Carter Sutherland, 38, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sutherland died Wednesday. Condolences may be shares at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kasey Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

