Services for Katherine McGuire Broughton, 66, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Broughton died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Broughton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

