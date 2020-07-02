Katherine Davis

Katherine Louise Fletcher Davis, 93, of Frankfort, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 19, 1927, to the late Genevie Smith, Frankfort and Sam Fletcher, Nashville. She was married to the late Robert H. Davis Sr.

She attended Mayo Underwood High School in Frankfort. She was a member and faithful usher at First Baptist Church. “Granny Kat” as she was affectionately known was a grandmother figure to the community of South Frankfort. She was a self-made entrepreneur and loved to work in her garden and flowerbeds.

She is survived by her loving sons, Robert H. Davis Jr. and Billy Davis; devoted daughters, Debora (Bo) Bobbitt, Roberta (Jessie) Brownlee, and Drusilla (Gerald) Brownlee; seven grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; family and friends. Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her son, Michael Davis. 

Public visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.  

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of “Granny Kat” to the Bluegrass Care Navigators of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription