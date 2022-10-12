Katherine O. Cloyd, 94, widow of Howard Cloyd, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born in Evanston, Illinois, on April 9, 1928, to the late Chester Arthur and Marion Nelson Olson. After their marriage, the Cloyd family moved from Racine, Wisconsin, to Lebanon, Kentucky, where they spent many happy years before relocating to Frankfort, where she retired from the Department of Revenue as an Administrative Assistant.  

Katherine O. Cloyd

She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Joe) Green, Georgia; her son, Gary (Patty) Cloyd, Lexington; her grandchildren, Katie (Mack) Baldwin, Joseph (Kellie) Green, Benjamin (Sydney) Cloyd and Andrew Cloyd; and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Janie and Nora.  

