Funeral services for Katherine O’ Nan Glass, 90, of Waddy, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Glenn Walker will officiate with burial to follow in Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. to service time.
Mrs. Glass died Saturday at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation. A Frankfort native she was a retired seamstress from Fruit of the Loom and a clerk in the boys clothing department at Walmart. She was a member of Graefenburg United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by parents Stella Marie Quire and Charlie O’ Nan; husband, Robert Kenneth Glass Sr.; sisters, Nellie O’ Nan, Beatrice Taylor, Emma Jean Brewer and Ruth Smith; brother, Johnny O’Nan.
Survivors include her son, Kenny Glass Jr., Frankfort; grandson, Brian Glass, Houston, Texas; sisters, Louise Wise, Pearl Calvert and Evelyn Farmer, all of Frankfort; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lowell Lynn, Rick Payton, Donnie Bailey, Tom Richardson, Lynn Stivers, Jeff McElwain and Cecil Goodlett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Graefenburg United Methodist Church, 46 Graefenburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky, or Life House for Animals, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.
