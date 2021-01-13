Services for Katherine O’Nan Nash, 91, widow of Garnett Nash, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Nash died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Nash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

