Funeral services for Kathleen Ann Chatham Roberts, 73, will be noon Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lawrenceburg United Pentecostal Church, 113 Dogwood Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342. Michael R. Seidenfaden Sr. and Darren Burton will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home and 11 a.m.-noon Friday at Lawrenceburg United Pentecostal Church. She passed away at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. She was born October 19, 1949, to the late Kenneth Dennis Chatham Sr. And Edna Gretchen Moore Chatham.

Roberts.jpeg

Kathleen Ann Chatham Roberts

Kathleen was a member of Lawrenceburg United Pentecostal Church and KY Chapter International Personnel Management Association. She loved sewing blankets, embroidery, bird watching, playing piano, crossword puzzles and church.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription