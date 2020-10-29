Kathleen J. Black, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2020. Ms. Black was born on May 28,1932 to the late Bertha Braun Black and Lether S. Black in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she lived her entire life. She was a graduate of Frankfort High School.
Ms. Black was a bookkeeper for State National Bank for 38 1/2 years. After retirement, she spent many years volunteering for the American Red Cross and Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School teacher and Circle leader at First Presbyterian Church.
Her cousins, Betty (William) Fulgham, Karen (Jason) Laufenburg and Janie Merimee survive Ms. Black.
Services are Saturday, Nov. 7, at Rogers Funeral Home with visitation at 11 a.m. and a service at 11:30 am.
Donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church or the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
