LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Kathleen Stratton Cooper, 83, wife of James Donald “JD” Don Cooper, at Corinth Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cooper died at home on Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

