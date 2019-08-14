A Celebration of Life for Kathleen Francis Stratton Bowers, 59, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. She died Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription