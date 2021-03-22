Graveside services for Kathleen Parker Wright, 66, widow of Lorenzo Wright, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wright died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription