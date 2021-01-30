LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kathleen Grubbs Rucker, 84, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Rucker died Saturday.
