LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Kathleen Anderson Smith, 98, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Smith died Wednesday at home.

