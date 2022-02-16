Kathryn "Kathy" Lynne Goff, age 78, passed away on February 15, 2022. Kathy was born on October 4, 1943, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the first child of Otto and Margaret Goff, both of whom preceded her in death.

Kathy is survived and greatly admired by her loving siblings, Dee (Ron) Mobley, Edwin (Stephanie) Goff, Beth Poe, Mickey Goff, Tim Goff, and Dana Yount. Also surviving are six nieces, seven nephews, 15 great-nieces and -nephews, and many cousins.

Kathy’s life will be remembered for her strength under diversity. She was happiest being out in the sunshine and feeling the grass between her toes. She could never get enough chocolate milk and ice cream.

Kathy was our greatest inspiration, reminding us there is no obstacle too big to face and every life is precious and meaningful. We take comfort knowing Kathy is back with mom and dad.

The family would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the hardworking, caring, devoted staff at Outwood Long-Term Care Facility in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dr. David French who was always compassionate and understanding.

Even a tornado, that took everything from some, did not deter staff from continuing to see to the safety and needs of Kathy and other residents. Kathy was loved, safe, and well-cared for at Outwood and her family will be forever grateful.

The family will hold a private service on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Clark Legacy Funeral Home, in Frankfort, Kentucky. A private committal will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Outwood Volunteer Account, 23524 Dawson Springs Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

