Kathryn Nina Peluso Slattery, 93, passed away at her home on September 13, 2021. 

Kathryn was married for 50 years to the late Emmett “Pete” Slattery and is survived by her son, Allan Slattery and wife Rose; grandchildren, Michelle Philpot and Teri Hodge; and great-grandchildren, Tate Philpot , Kylee Bain, Ethan Philpot, and Audrina Partin, all of West Chester, Ohio. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennie DeMayo Peluso and Pat Peluso; her brother, Fred Peluso; and her sisters, Marie Moretti, Teresa “Tessie” McClain, and Florence “Tootsie” Peyton. 

Kathryn was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 23, 1927, and graduated from Good Shepherd High School. She worked at Sears & Roebuck as accounts receivables / Customer Service and for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Her greatest pride was working as a homemaker and farm partner with her husband and family on the Slatsland Acres farms in Bald Knob and Peaks Mill in Franklin County, where they grew tobacco, corn, and farmers market items and managed 250 head of Angus Cattle.

She volunteered as 4-H/FFA parent leader and with both the Bald Knob PTA, and was a member of Good Shepherd Church where she was involved with Women’s Auxiliary. In her spare time she enjoyed painting, crafting, flowers, and landscaping. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at noon Tuesday, September 21, with visitation preceding at 10 a.m. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. 

Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription