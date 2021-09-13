Arrangements for Kathryn Slattery, age 93, mother of Allan Slattery, are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. Slattery died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Slattery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription