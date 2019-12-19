Arrangements for Kathy Casey (Metts), 65, wife of Bobby, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Casey died Wednesday at home.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Casey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription