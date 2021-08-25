Kathy Lynn Long Green, age 69, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Capital City Christian Church on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. The family will receive friends at Capital City Christian Church from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Kathy was born in Frankfort on June 25, 1952, to the late Roger Warren Long and Margaret Snelling Long. She retired from the Kentucky State Legislative Research Commission. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, especially sewing, knitting, and basket weaving. 

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Daniel Watts Green; children, Nathan Watts Green, Houston Thomas Green, and Leanna Margaret Green; siblings, Roger Dale Long (Patty), Glenn Long (Jane), and Oreta “Sis” Omera (Kevin); and by her grandchildren, Matthew Watts Green, Jacob Thomas Green, Willow Rain Green Epperson, and Siyah Sage Ellis. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Capital City Christian Church. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

