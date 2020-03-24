Services for Kathy Lou Ewen, 59, will be held at a later date. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Ewen died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Ewen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

