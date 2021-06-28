Services for Kathy Mae (Chesher) Baker, 65, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses. Baker died Monday.  

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription