LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Kathy Ann Murphy, 57, will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Murphy died Tuesday, Aug. 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

