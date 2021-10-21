Kathy Paul Boggess Burton, 67, of Frankfort, died Wednesday, October 13, and heaven gained a beautiful soul.

She never saw the dark in anyone and brought life and love to each and every life she touched. Never meeting a stranger, all were welcomed by her.

Kathy Paul Boggess Burton.jpg

Kathy Paul Boggess Burton

If you never got to know her, you really missed out. She worked for the Kentucky Department of Education, and loved The Beatles, especially Paul McCartney. Her favorite song being “Yesterday.”

Her family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren. For the last 14 years, John Eastman has been a true gift and rock for our family, always by her side.

Everyone should be so blessed as to have such an amazing Mamma, Gran-Gran, daughter, sissy, aunt, cousin, and friend.                                                                                                         Celebration of life services will be held noon Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. 

She is survived by her daughters, Christie McDonald and Allyson Lewis; grandchildren, Corey Claypool, Christian Jennings, Kaylin Jennings, Zachary Hill, Katie Lewis, Emily Lewis, Adrian Starks; sister, Linda Triplett; nephew, Todd Moore; and nieces, Melissa Moore and Jennifer Caswell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Boggess.

Honorary pallbearers will be Karen Salyer McElmurray, Linda Morse, Ruth Salyer, and Sharon New. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude and Feed the Children. 

