Kathy Peale

Kathy Oldham Peale, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born in Hopkinsville to the late Jack and Lyla Reeves Oldham on February 8, 1953.

She was the former Associate Director of Admissions and the Director of Alumni at Kentucky State University and Interim Director of Auxiliary Enterprises. Kathy graduated from Christian County High School in 1971 and Kentucky State University in 1975 then she went on to attend the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law where she graduated in 1978. She was a devoted financial member of First Baptist Church and a member of the NAACP. Kathy was a life member of Kentucky State Alumni and was a silver life member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. and was considered to be a Delta Dear.  

As a KSU Alumni, she opened her home up to all the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds from 1976 until 2000 for homecoming. Any student that needed a mother, she was available. Her passion and true devotion were to her family, Kentucky State University Students, and to Kentucky State University to the uplifting of their progression into excellence.  

Kathy enjoyed jeopardy, loved hosting, enjoyed puzzles and traveling. She loved her family and friends and never knew a stranger.  

She is survived by her sons, Willie E. Peale, III, Frankfort, and David Jamal (Leah) Peale, Louisville; her sister, Hettie Oldham; her brothers, Walter Shamble, Hopkinsville, Vernon (Denee) Oldham, Frankfort, and Glen (Alicia) Oldham, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Elijah Z. Peale, and one new grandchild expected to arrive in August from David; her brother by another mother who was her close confidant, Ron Banks; her long-distance sister in law, Vickie Peale; her ex-husband, Willie E. Peale Jr.; her nephew, Jack Oldham III and Glen Oldham Jr.; her nieces, Costin, Allison, Beneice, and Delyla; as well as her caretaker, Clarice Burse.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Oldham.  

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful caretakers who took such great care of Kathy, Alicia Oldham, Hettie Oldham and Clarice Burse.  

Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Presidents Manion Hillcrest at Kentucky State University. Rev. Whitlock will be officiating. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

