Kathy Roberts passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to Carl and Kathryn Gayhart.
Kathryn was preceded by twin siblings, Carl Gayhart Jr. and Carol Goodman.
Kathryn was blessed with daughters, Cynthia Hiner and Lindsay Roberts. She is survived by daughter, Lindsay; grandchildren, Collin, Nathaniel and Jennifer Hiner; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Chase Hiner.
Known by many as a loyal and dedicated friend, she loved and supported her family with immense devotion. Kathy embodied compassion, believing a single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions. She maintained a natural curiosity and a dedicated passion for knowledge.
Her friends have always said, “if you want to know what’s going on in the world, ask Kathy.” A lifelong naturalist, ornithophile and gardener, she found great joy in sharing what she cultivated in her outstanding gardens as so many friends may attest.
Kathy was dedicated to democratic politics and began her career in public service in the mid 1960s on the staff of the Franklin County juvenile court clerk’s office. She served on the staffs of Lt. Gov. Julian Carroll and Kentucky State Senator Dee Huddleston.
Moving to Washington, D.C., in 1972 as Huddleston was elected to the U.S. Senate, she served as his Executive Assistant until 1985. She then served under U.S. Congressman Leon Panetta, then Chairman of the House Budget Committee.
In 1997, she joined the National Association of Broadcasters working in Government Relations until 2007. She retired to her native Kentucky rejoining family and longtime friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
