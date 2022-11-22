Kathy Roberts passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kathy Roberts.jpeg

Kathy Roberts

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to Carl and Kathryn Gayhart.

