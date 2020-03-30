VERSAILLES — Services for Kathy Shearer, 50, will be private at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles. Online Condolences may be left at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Shearer died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Shearer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription