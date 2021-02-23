Kathy Sue Butler, age 59, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Ms. Butler was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on April 8, 1961, to the late Allen Butler and Betty Jean Harlow Butler. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Transportation. Ms. Butler loved animals.

She enjoyed the little things in life, especially a Milky Way Bar. Most of all, she loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Butler (Bobbie); stepdaughter, Ashley Whitis; grandson, Drayven Aldridge; and nieces and nephews, Jamie Bailey (Troy), Kelly Wood, Mandy Hockensmith, Derrick Butler, Matthew Bailey, Bailey Wood, Tyler Hockensmith, Blaine Wood, Kaitlyn Hockensmith, Brendon Butler, and Max Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Allen Butler and Judy Groce.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Butler, Kelly Wood, Derrick Butler, Tyler Hockensmith, J.P. Clark, and Christian Gonzalez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

