A private graveside service for Kathy Sue Williams Mason, 66, wife of Daniel Mason, will be at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Mason died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

