Funeral services for Kathy Wilson, 70, will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will take place at Frankfort Cemetery. She passed away on March 24, 2023. She was born on October 12, 1952, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to the late Charles Ray Wilson and Lydia Pearl Fry Wilson.

Kathy was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, and she was in the last class that graduated in 1970 from Good Shepherd High School. She enjoyed weaving baskets, cooking and her dogs. Kathy loved animals.

