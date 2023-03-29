Services for Kathy Wilson, 70, will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Wilson died March 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription