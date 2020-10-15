Katie Lynne Karsner, 2 month daughter of Joshua and Lynzie Gray Karsner, sister of Grayson, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Granddaughter of Robert and Destiny Karsner and Mark and Mary Gray. Services were Wednesday, Oct. 14th. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
