Katie Lynne Karsner, 2 month daughter of Joshua and Lynzie Gray Karsner, sister of Grayson, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Granddaughter of Robert and Destiny Karsner and Mark and Mary Gray. Services were Wednesday, Oct. 14th. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Katie Karsner, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription