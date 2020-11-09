Katie W. Slucher, 69, wife of Allan L. Slucher, died Saturday.

Katie was born in Frankfort on March 18, 1951, to the late Paul and Anne F. Weddle. She attended Murray State University before working for the Kentucky Department of Education and Big O Beverage, and was the first woman inducted into the Frankfort Elks Lodge #530, where she remained a member for 16 years.

She had previously attended First United Methodist Church. Katie was a wonderful grandmother to her own grandchildren and many others.

Along with her husband Allan, Katie is also survived by her daughter, Kitty Austin; and her grandchildren, Chase and Allie Austin.

She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Kamry and Keenan Thurman.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

