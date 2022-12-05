A Celebration of Life service for Katrina Lynn Sharp, 44, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Sharp died Nov. 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Katrina Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription