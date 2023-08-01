Kay Allison Bowman, 67, was welcomed to Heaven on Monday, July 31, 2023. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate her life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home this Friday, August 4, from 4-7 p.m. 

Kay Bowman.jpeg

Kay Bowman

Born in Campbellsville, Kentucky, on March 15, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Alleen Allison Marshall. A graduate of Frankfort High School and Eastern Kentucky University, her heart was to help students from all backgrounds overcome obstacles to their successful learning.

Service information

Aug 4
Celebration of Life Gathering
Friday, August 4, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
