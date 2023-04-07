Kaye Beckett Triplett, 78, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. She was a Frankfort native, born on February 10, 1945, to the late Dudley Triplett and Jené Ellen Morrison. She was the first grandchild to Dudley and Beulah Triplett, also of Frankfort. 

She was a member of Bridgeport Christian Church, proudly singing in their choir and volunteered for many years at the Franklin County Senior Citizens Center.

