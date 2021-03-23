LOUISVILLE — It is with deep sadness that the family of Kaye Lyn Shields announces her passing at the age of 43 on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Baptist Health.

The family finds some comfort knowing she has now been reunited with her daddy; Jessie Shields, and her nannie; Louise Butts.

Kaye was a native of Frankfort, KY, and worked for many years in long term care, but found her greatest joy serving as a nanny to all the special children placed in her care over the course of her lifetime. She was a special human being, and anyone who truly knew her literally loved her!

Kaye always put others first, and encouraged everyone to be kind. She was an advocate for all. While her life was short, Kaye lived it to the fullest never passing up on an adventure.

She spent many years in Louisiana, a place she dearly loved, and also loved making visits to the ocean and attending concerts with both family and friends. In her free time, she loved to practice her many stand-up comedy routines.

Kaye will be fondly remembered by the pranks she pulled on others and that little smirk she always carried on her face. She could light up a room with her smile and warm your heart and soul with one of her mighty hugs.

Kaye will forever missed and remembered by her wife and best friend, Candace; and her chiweenie, Lucy.

Other survivors include her mother, Donna Johnson; sisters, Valerie Shields (Wilson), Sabra Shields, Jennifer Barnett, Paula Fyffe (John), Stephanie Robinson ( Larry), Sherri Coots (John), Shawn Heilman (Bryan), Lori Cottrell (David), Paula Anne Jen- kins (JJ); brothers, David Shields (Carolyn), Dennis Shields (Dana), Scott Tinsley, David Johnson (Laura); three very special nieces and nephews, Layla Walston, Jessie Atwood & Tucker Barnett. She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family, and her many dear friends.

Kaye’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. 40205. A memorial visitation will be 2-6 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m.

Mask are required and temperatures will be screened at the door. Current rules limit the visitation and service to 125 people so the family request that you pay your respects and then return closer to time of service to allow as many people to attend the visitation as possible.

Memorial donations in Kaye’s honor can be made to The Fairness Campaign or The Humane Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Kaye Shields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

