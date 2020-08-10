Robert “Keenan” Thurman, 22, passed away to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2020.
Keenan was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Nov. 10, 1997, and was a graduate of Frankfort High School. Keenan was loved by any and every one who came in contact with him, and his smile will forever be remembered because it literally lit up a room! He will be missed tremendously by this entire community.
Keenan is survived by his parents, Robert Gerald Thurman (Tonya Neal) and Katherine “Kitty” Slucher Allen (Metra Penny); grandparents, Allen and Katie Slucher and Geraldine Spencer; sisters Allie K. Austin, Sierra (Tyler) Hodge, Tru L. Thurman, Amiya R, Thurman, Jazzlyn S. Atha, Kennedy Thurman and Rayonna Thurman; brothers, Chase S. Austin and Kyson Thurman; aunts, Tasha D. Tillman, Lakeisha Thurman, Katlynn Thurman, Renee Newcomb and Calleen (Issac) Yett; uncles, Johnny Thurman III, Benjamin Robinson Jr., and Scotty Ellis; and niece and nephew, Amelia and Landyn Hodge. He is also survived by a bonus mom and dad, Rodney and Becky Barnes; and the love of his life, Mattie Hurst.
Keenan was preceded in death by his sister, Kamry E. Thurman; his grandfather, Johnny Thurman II; and his great-grandmothers, Ann Weddle (Nana) and Flora Carter.
Services will be held at Second Street School Gymnasium at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, with visitation preceding at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Austin, Josh and Noah Barnes, Anthony Robinson, Caeden Yett, Chance Weghorn and Ethan Dunagan.
Honorary bearers will be Tyler Hodge, Landon and Gavin Hurst; Chaz, Gavin, and Ashton Austin; Nick Johnson; Nick Valentine; and Cody Lofton.
Contributions in Keenan's memory are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.