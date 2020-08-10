Thurman, Keenan obit.jpg

Keenan Thurman

Robert “Keenan” Thurman, 22, passed away to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2020. 

Keenan was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Nov. 10, 1997, and was a graduate of Frankfort High School. Keenan was loved by any and every one who came in contact with him, and his smile will forever be remembered because it literally lit up a room! He will be missed tremendously by this entire community.

Keenan is survived by his parents, Robert Gerald Thurman (Tonya Neal) and Katherine “Kitty” Slucher Allen (Metra Penny); grandparents, Allen and Katie Slucher and Geraldine Spencer; sisters Allie K. Austin, Sierra (Tyler) Hodge, Tru L. Thurman, Amiya R, Thurman, Jazzlyn S. Atha, Kennedy Thurman and Rayonna Thurman; brothers, Chase S. Austin and Kyson Thurman; aunts, Tasha D. Tillman, Lakeisha Thurman, Katlynn Thurman, Renee Newcomb and Calleen (Issac) Yett; uncles, Johnny Thurman III, Benjamin Robinson Jr., and Scotty Ellis; and niece and nephew, Amelia and Landyn Hodge. He is also survived by a bonus mom and dad, Rodney and Becky Barnes; and the love of his life, Mattie Hurst.

Keenan was preceded in death by his sister, Kamry E. Thurman; his grandfather, Johnny Thurman II; and his great-grandmothers, Ann Weddle (Nana) and Flora Carter.

Services will be held at Second Street School Gymnasium at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, with visitation preceding at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chase Austin, Josh and Noah Barnes, Anthony Robinson, Caeden Yett, Chance Weghorn and Ethan Dunagan.

Honorary bearers will be Tyler Hodge, Landon and Gavin Hurst; Chaz, Gavin, and Ashton Austin; Nick Johnson; Nick Valentine; and Cody Lofton.

Contributions in Keenan's memory are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Keenan Thurman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

