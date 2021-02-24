Ball, Keith.jpg

Keith Ball

Lonnie Keith Ball, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Born in Frankfort on July 4, 1973, Keith was the son of James Alva Ball and Audrey Faye Wesley Ball.

A graduate of Franklin County High School, he attended both the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University before receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in English. Keith spent 15 years as Executive Director of the Nicholasville YMCA, coached several youth sports teams, and provided instruction and training for various activities.

Most recently he was working as a tech support administrator for Geek Squad. Keith was a man of faith, and his greatest passion was volunteering for charitable organizations and assisting with fundraising. His giving and generous spirit continues even now through the fulfillment of his wish to be an organ donor.  

Along with his parents James and Faye, Keith is also survived by his fiancée, Beth Stivers; two sons, Brennon Keith Ball and Ryan Christopher Ball; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Luevernie Gadberry Wesley and Otis and Venia Ayers Ball.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 27th.

Distancing and facial covering protocols will be observed. The family will hold a private service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Queen officiating; friends are invited to join virtually, link provided at rogersfrankfort.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Keith’s memory are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana at efky.org.

