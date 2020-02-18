A Gathering of Family and Friends of Keith “Butch” Wheat, 65, widower of Kim Elam Wheat, will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road with a Celebration of Butch’s life at 7 p.m. Wheat died Friday.

