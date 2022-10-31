OWENTON — Keith Driskell, 59, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. The loving husband of Michele Tomlinson Driskell, Keith was born October 16, 1963, to Kenneth and Jane Driskell in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Keith retired from Franklin County Schools as an electrician in the maintenance department, but in addition to his day job, he was a farrier for many years. He enjoyed his small farm, raising both chickens and Nigerian goats, but his passion was horses.

Driskell Pic.jpg

Keith Driskell

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription