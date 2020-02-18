Services for Keith Fowler, 60, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Fowler died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

