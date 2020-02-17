Dennis Keith Fowler, age 60, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Lexington. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating.

Keith was born in Versailles on March 3, 1959, to the late Bruce and Christine Marie Cox Fowler.

He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Fowler Perkins, Phyllis Fowler, David Fowler (Missy) and Tommy Fowler (Nancy). He was also blessed with several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To send flowers to the family of Keith Fowler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 19
Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
4:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription