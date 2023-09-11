SHELBYVILLE — Services for Keith Raisor, 64, husband of Tammy Raisor, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Raisor died Sunday, Sept. 10, at University of Louisville Hospital after a long illness.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Raisor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription