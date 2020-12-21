VERSAILLES — Services for Keith Smith, 56, husband of Rebecca Mustard Smith, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Nonesuch Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Woodford County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Smith died Friday.
