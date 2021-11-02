Kella Taylor, age 64, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Kris Sandlin.

She is survived by her son, Mike Hopper (Becky); grandsons, Dylan and Jax Hopper; siblings, Carlene Johnson (Bobby), David Jockers and Willy Jockers; and by several nieces and nephews. 

Private services will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

